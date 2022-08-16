MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have arrested another suspect in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Marion neighborhood.

31-year-old Laddieann Denise Drake was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Drake has a $500,000 cash bond and a probation hold, and is being held in the Grant County Jail.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday with the same charges.

Marion police found 32-year-old Todd Anthony Gosha of Anderson early Saturday morning laying in the yard of a house with possible gunshot wounds. Gosha was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Marion Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS (8477).