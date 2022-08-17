FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex last week.

Jonathan Taylor faces a preliminary charge of murder in the killing of Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, along Greene Street within the Villages of Hanna on Aug. 8.

Michael Glover, 19, had already been arrested on a murder charge for the killing.

Jonathan Lee Taylor

Michael Glover

According to court records, Hamilton knocked on a door in the apartment complex, and a resident opened the door to see a masked man standing behind Hamilton. That man – identified as Glover by police – fired twice, killing Hamilton.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed two men following Hamilton as he made his way into the apartment. After the shooting, a Chevrolet Impala sped off and eventually parked so the men inside switched to a gray Buick, according to court records.

That Buick was stopped by police later and the two men were taken in for questioning. Glover denied shooting Hamilton, and only followed him because he was asking for a cigarette, court records said.

Taylor was taken into custody by Fort Wayne Police Homicide detectives, Vice and Narcotics officers, and with assistance from the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.