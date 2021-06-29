2nd man arrested in death of guard during Indiana bank heist

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a second man believed involved in a June 11 Gary, Indiana, bank robbery that left a security guard dead has been charged.
Acting U.S. Attorney for northern Indiana Tina Nommay announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Hailey Gist-Holden has been charged with armed bank robbery, using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the armed bank robbery and causing the death of 55-year-old Richard Castellana of Tinley Park, Illinois.
Gist-Holden was arrested in Georgia early on June 18, following a police chase. On June 17, 24-year-old James Anthony King, Jr. of Miami, Florida was indicted in connection with the robbery.
