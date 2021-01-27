24-year-old arrested following child molestation allegations

Ashton V. Pottorff, age 24, of Shoals (photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been arrested following child molestation allegations made in December.

In late December, the Indiana State Police report being made aware of child molesting allegations against Ashton V. Pottorff, age 24, of Shoals. The department said it began an investigation into the allegations.

After an investigation, Trooper Steve Nolan, of the Jasper Post submitted charging information to the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office. On Monday the Martin County Circuit Court issued a felony warrant for the Pottorff’s arrest.

On Wednesday just after 10 a.m., Trooper Nolan took Pottorff into custody at his home. He was transported to the Martin County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Pottorff is being held on a charge of one count of Child Molesting, a Level 1 Felony.

Assisting agencies include Department of Child Services, Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.