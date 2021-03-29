Southern Indiana man arrested after sending nudes to 13-year-old girl, wanting sexual relations

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 22-year-old Scottsburg man has been arrested on two separate felony charges after sending explicit nude photos and saying he wanted to have a sexual relation with a 13-year-old girl in Clark County.

An investigation began when Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ryne Mcmahel received the complaint of an adult providing obscene material to a minor. The complaint alleged that a 13-year-old girl received explicit nude images from a man and that he believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl, the press release said. The communication was alleged to have happened via Snapchat and include numerous illicit images and conversations.

ISP reports that the man was identified as Kyle Alan McIntosh, 22, of Scottsburg. The investigation also revealed conversations in which McIntosh spoke explicitly about his desire to have sexual relations with the girl.

On Friday, Trooper Mcmahel and Detective Sergeant Dave Mitchell found Kyle McIntosh and spoke with him at the Sellersburg State Police Post. He was then arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, and Providing Obscene Material to a Minor, a Level 6 Felony.

McIntosh was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail without further incident.