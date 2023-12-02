JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Child Solicitation Sting conducted in Greenwood from Nov. 28 – Nov. 30 has resulted in 21 men, including a public servant, being arrested.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Bargersville Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, and the United States Secret Service orchestrated a string over several months where the adult individuals involved believed they were there to meet a 14 or 15-year-old child at the 300 block of East Countyline Road in Greenwood.

“Together, we are dedicated to protecting our youth and our community from these ruthless predators,” said Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran.

This operation follows an investigation that occurred in April of 2023 that resulted in 32 arrested in a child sex sting. “The only way to protect our citizens is to be proactive, think outside of the box, and have a prosecutor who is willing to go the extra mile,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess.

From 2019 – 2023, officers arrested precisely 100 people in six different child solicitation stings. The Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little said that he works on these cases to, “allow our children to enjoy their childhood innocence while we, the police, shield them from the evil of child predators.”

One of the men arrested is a public servant with the Indianapolis Fire Department, 45-year-old Carl Deveier Wemple (pictured later). He has served the department for 17 years. Wemple was suspended without pay indefinitely. In a statement, IFD said they will continue to follow up as additional information becomes available.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 the following nine people were arrested and booked in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Jail:

Mario Ramirez Gonzalez (above), 52, of Thorntown was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Davinder Singh Saini, 64, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony.

Scott Douglas Merrill, 57, of Westfield was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Rudy Joel Matute Cabrera, 21, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony,

Omar Morales Sabino, 30, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony.

Ivan Cabrel Kamgain Tayou, 21, of Indianapolis was arrested for Dissemination of Harmful Matter (Pornography), a Level 6 Felony on three counts.

Manish Sharma, 38, of Carmel was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Making Unlawful Proposition, a Misdemeanor.

Darrel L. Hutchings Jr., 46, of Southport was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony; Dissemination of Harmful Matter, a Level 6 Felony (Pornography); and Making Unlawful Proposition, a Misdemeanor.

Harold C. Davis Jr., 52, of Parkersburg, West Virginia was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 the following seven people were arrested and booked in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Jail:

Carl Deveier Wemple, 45, of New Palestine was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony. Wemple currently serves as a firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Roger Lee Stephens, 57, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony and Dissemination of Harmful Matter (Pornography), a Misdemeanor.

Mark Timothy Reyher, 46, of Terre Haute was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.

Za Mang, 29, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony.

Brandon E. McClintic, 46, of Bargersville was arrested for Dissemination of Harmful Matter (Pornography), a Level 6 Felony; Possession of Paraphernalia, a Misdemeanor; and Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony.

Jose Anselmo Sanic Lopez, 25, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony; Making an Unlawful Proposition (Prior), a Level 6 Felony; and Operating While Never Received License, a Misdemeanor.

Marcelo Ruiz Villegras, 27, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

On Thursday, Nov. 30 the following five people were arrested and booked in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Jail:

Miquel Angel Flores Garcia, 27, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Mark Robert Rouleau, 52, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Brad T. Schwenzer, 45, of Bargersville was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

David R. Dickinson, 65, of Greenwood was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Naim IBN Salaam, 24, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony.

This is a developing story, information will be added as it becomes available.