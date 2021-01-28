21 arrested in overnight ‘Operation Groundhog’ campaign

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Following several months of covert surveillance and undercover operations conducted by Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said that multiple people were arrested in an overnight campaign.

Under the direction of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, several law enforcement agencies partnered to serve high-priority arrest warrants. Operation Groundhog resulted in the incarceration of 21 people in addition to the seizure of narcotics and firearms, the police report said.

Arrested persons include:

Michael Andres Catalan, 22, of Warsaw. Held on charges of Dealing Marijuana. Catalan has a $5,250 surety and cash bond. William Paul Clutter, 41, of North Webster. Held on charges of Two Counts Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia. Clutter has a $10,500 surety and cash bond. Lowell Kenneth Collins, 54, of Warsaw. Held on charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Collins has a $400 cash bond. Joshua Brant Hawthorne, 40, of Winona Lake. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Hawthorne has a $400 cash bond. Joshua Lee Herr, 40, of Nappanee. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Herr has a $400 cash bond. Nicholas Andrew Irvine, 28, of Warsaw. Held on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Irvine has a $10,250 surety and cash bond. Ashly Danielle Johnson, 30, of Warsaw. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Johnson has a $400 cash bond. Haleigh Renae Johnson, 28, of Pierceton. Held on charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia. Johnson has a $5,250 surety and cash bond. Amanda Joy Justice, 37, of Claypool. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Justice has a $400 cash bond. Larry Ellis Konkle, 53, of Warsaw. Held on charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Konkle has a $5,250 surety and cash bond. Derek Charles Krichbaum, 36, of Warsaw. Held on a charge of Probation Violation. Krichbaum has a $5,250 surety and cash bond. Nicole Rae Pearson, 31, of Warsaw. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Pearson has a $400 cash bond. Robert Keith Powell, 30, of Warsaw. Held on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Powell has a $5,250 surety and cash. Cassandra Kay Secor, 31, of Warsaw. Held on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Obstruction of Justice. Secor has a $30,500 surety and cash bond. Daniel Byron Slone, Junior, 34, of Warsaw. Held on charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Slone has a $5,250 surety and cash bond. Christopher Dwight Spangle, 35, of Warsaw. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Spangle has a $400 cash bond. Nicholas Scott Stahl, 30, of Etna Green. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Stahl has a $400 cash bond. Andrew Taylor, 31, of Syracuse. Held on a charge of visiting a Common Nuisance. Taylor has a $400 cash bond. Bryan David Trager, 57, of Warsaw. Held on a charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Trager has a $5,250 surety and cash bond. Kira Margaret Tuttle, 38, of Columbia. Held on charges of Two counts Possession of Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Paraphernalia. Tuttle has a $15,500 surety and cash bond. Brandon Lee Warren, 42, of Warsaw. Held on charges of Two Counts Dealing Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear. Warren has a $41,200 surety and cash bond.

Michael Andres Catalan, 22, of Warsaw. (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

William Paul Clutter, 41, of North Webster. (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Lowell Kenneth Collins, 54, of Warsaw. (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Brant Hawthorne, 40, of Winona Lake (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Lee Herr, 40, of Nappanee. (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicholas Andrew Irvine, 28, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Ashly Danielle Johnson, 30, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Haleigh Renae Johnson, 28, of Pierceton (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

(Amanda Joy Justice, 37, of Claypool Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Larry Ellis Konkle, 53, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Derek Charles Krichbaum, 36, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicole Rae Pearson, 31, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Keith Powell, 30, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Cassandra Kay Secor, 31, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Byron Slone, Junior, 34, of Warsaw(Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Dwight Spangle, 35, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicholas Scott Stahl, 30, of Etna Green (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Andrew Taylor, 31, of Syracuse (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Bryan David Trager, 57, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Kira Margaret Tuttle, 38, of Columbia (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Lee Warren, 42, of Warsaw (Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

NET 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the report said.

Anyone with information on suspicious drug activity, drug trafficking or drug suspects is asked to contact NET43 at NET43@kcgov.com or by telephone at 574-372-2494.