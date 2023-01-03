WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Dustin Neal, the man charged with the macabre stabbing deaths of two people in 2017, is no stranger to the criminal court system here.

The 35-year-old charged in Allen County Friday with two counts murder, two counts felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in death, went straight from the Plainfield Correctional Facility to Wells County Jail because of an outstanding warrant. Neal is alleged to have violated a protective order in August 2020. The charge was filed in October of the same year, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, Neal was in court to face a Wells County judge on the criminal misdemeanor charge. Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday said that his deputies picked him up on a warrant for that charge upon his discharge from the Indiana Department of Correction.

The accused will remain at the Wells County Jail until his case is adjudicated or a transport order is issued from Allen County.

According to the IDOC website, Neal’s projected release on an unlawful firearm possession charge was this week.

“He’s in our possession,” Holliday said, but said it wouldn’t prevent Neal being transported for a hearing in Allen County. Because there is a warrant out for Neal’s arrest in Allen County, Neal will not be released. All of that is public record, he added.

According to court documents, a transport order for Neal was issued by Allen County Magistrate Sam Keirns on Dec. 30.

Neal appeared in front of Superior Court Judge Andrew Antrim by video with three other Wells County inmates. Neal told the judge he obtained a G.E.D. – a high school graduation equivalency – and would be hiring his own attorney. He turned down using a public defender.

Not aware of the pending murder charges, the judge knocked down his bond from $2,500 to $1,500 during the hearing. Neal seemed pleased and thought he might be able to bond out. However, when Wells County prosecutor David Crell discovered the new charges, the judge reinstated the higher bond amount. It was the age of the Wells County case – dating to October, 2020 – that made Crell look deeper into the charge during the hearings. Neal has a status hearing in Wells County Feb. 13.

“I just got released,” Neal told them to explain why he hadn’t been in court.

Wells County Sheriff says Neal won’t be released

“Dustin Neal is a pre-trial inmate here at the Wells County facility, and until he’s done or adjudicated his case here in Wells County, he’ll remain in Wells County, but a hold will remain on him in Allen County because of the issuing of the warrants out of Allen County,” Holliday said during an interview Tuesday at the Wells County Jail. “Until his case is done here, he’ll remain here, or if the Allen County court system so chooses, they may issue a transport order for their officers to come get him so that he can be arraigned in the court system in Allen County.”

“Because of the hold out of Allen County, he will not be released from my facility here in Wells County. If his case is adjudicated here or taken care of, then we would contact Allen County to be transported up there,” Holliday continued. For safety reasons, the sheriff said he would not let people know when any inmate is transported.

Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday said the accused will remain in jail.

“I’m glad he’s in jail,” Holliday said. “We’ve worked these kind of cases before. Not as much as Allen County, but when a case like this is brought to a point where an arrest warrant is made, it’s always reassuring to know that person is locked up in a facility and they don’t have to go find this person.”

10 witnesses in double homicide case

Issuing those murder charges started with the work of Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide detective Darrick Engelman, now retired, and Brian Martin, a long time homicide detective who is also in charge of cold cases. The probable cause for the deaths of 25-year-old Noele Trice and 29-year-old Bryan Lash on June 10, 2017, lists no less than 10 witness sources. Some of the interviews making up the body of evidence date to October 2022 when one witness said Neal told her he had “five bodies under me,” and a review of cell phone analysis of Neal’s cell phone by an FBI special agent puts Neal in the area of where the homicides were committed between 6:20 a.m. and 7:04 a.m.

But at 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., Neal’s cell phone is located at a friend’s trailer in New Haven.

The probable cause also detailed one witness’ recounting of that same individual from the trailer boasting that Neal was a “killer” and that he got “three pounds of good marijuana” and that he burned all of Neal’s clothing in a fire pit outside his trailer.

Neal was at the couple’s home the night before the stabbings, returning for the marijuana, according to the probable cause. He reportedly climbed through the window of their Weisser Park Avenue home and when Lash woke up he stabbed him. He then turned to Trice who fought back. The Allen County Coroner noted she had ”significant” defensive wounds to he hands, arm, legs and feet.

That same witness said Neal laughed when he told how he tortured Trice and “cut her eye out,” bragging “that he had to put his foot or knee on her to pull the knife out.”

A large amount of blood was found throughout the home, court records said. Trice’s cell phone has a “latent” palm print of Neal’s on it.

Another witness said on the day of the homicides, Neal called him in a “frantic state of mind,” and that he was “trying to sell him a large amount of marijuana and that he had to sell it quickly.” He also told that witness that he had “ripped” a couple of people off for the marijuana. The witness found it surprising that Neal would have so much high grade marijuana when the reality was that Neal was “broke and using cocaine during this time,” according to court documents.

Neal’s release from prison coincided with the new charges. Prison records indicate he has sentenced to prison five times since May 2006 when he was sentenced to at least four years for robbery.

On the firearm case which landed him in prison in 2020, the probable cause affidavit says on Sept. 17, 2019, Neal was traveling in a tan Toyota with no visible license plate. He was pulled over after leading police on a pursuit through downtown Fort Wayne. He was caught with marijuana, methamphetamine and a handgun belonging to a woman who came to claim it.