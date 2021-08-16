2 vehicles, 26 firearms stolen from Steuben Co. storage units found in Michigan

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were arrested after being found with two stolen vehicles from a multi-storage unit theft in Steuben County on Saturday.

Around 8 a.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Clear Lake Storage Garages, located in the 7700 block of East S.R. 120, on reports of several garage overhead doors being damaged.

The initial investigation discovered that several units had been burglarized overnight. Several vehicles and a number of firearms had been stolen along with power tools and other items, the department said. Detectives were also called to the scene to assist.

A Chevy Tahoe that was stolen was able to be tracked electronically and was found in the Hilldale County, Michigan area, the department said. Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office along with the Michigan State Police (MSP) were contacted for assistance.

MSP report finding the Tahoe at a home in the 11000 block of Hudson Road in Pittsford, Michigan. Devin K. HIll, 32, homeless and Abigail L. Scholfield, 25, of Hillsdale, Michigan were taken into custody on charges of possession of stolen property and booked in the Hillsdale County Jail.

Ryan J. Damron, 21, of Hudson (Photo courtesy of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department)

While trying to find the Tahoe, MSP found a stolen Ford Mustang in the area of Ridge Road and West Reading Road. Police said that a chase then began with the driver of the Mustang. The driver, later identified as Ryan J. Damron, 21, of Hudson, was taken into custody in Hillsdale County, Michigan. Damron was booked into the Hillsdale County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding police as well as possession of stolen property.

According to police, all but one of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Steuben and Hillsdale Counties. In addition, 26 stolen firearms and other stolen items were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office and additional charges are being sought in Steuben County in connection with the original incident. The department said additional individuals are also being investigated in connection with the original incident.