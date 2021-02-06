2 Terre Haute men arrested for drug felonies after being pulled over

Cameron J. Jent attempted to run away from the police while disposing a bag.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were arrested after state police found guns, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in a car that was originally pulled over for a non-working tail light and broken back windshield on Friday night.

Police say that the officer on the scene, “immediately detected suspicious activity” and called the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff’s Department for assistance.

The men in the vehicle were identified as Cameron J. Jent, age 22, of Terre Haute, Indiana and Damien W. Swinson, age 18, also of Terre Haute.

Damien W. Swinson Jr.

Police say that they found a handgun located under the passenger side seat. Jent attempted to run away and throw a bag into a nearby water drain. A few moments later he was arrested along with Swinson.

A further search of the vehicle discovered another handgun under the driver’s seat as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The bag in the drain was later identified as prescription drugs. Neither men had a valid gun permit to carry.

Both men are currently detained in Vigo County Jail awaiting trial.