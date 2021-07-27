2 teenage boys charged in fatal shooting of Terre Haute girl

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Terre Haute.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he has requested a 15-year-old boy’s case be waived to adult court in connection with the slaying Friday of Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute. The boy faces initial charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license.

Police say a 17-year-old also was arrested, on charges of possession of a firearm by a child, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, and unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle. First responders found Carroll in a parked vehicle early Friday morning.