2 stabbed during fight at Marion home

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Two people suffered stab wounds after a fight at a Marion home early Thursday.

Police and medics were called just after 4 a.m. to a home at 2921 S. Home Ave. on Marion’s southeast side. Officers arrived to find two men with stab wounds.

According to a Marion Police report, Tyler A. Faunce, 28, and Jeremy W. Brashear, 33, got into an altercation and both suffered stab wounds.

Brashear was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, police said. Faunce was treated at a Marion hospital for multiple minor stab wounds and was released.

Marion Police said the case was an active criminal investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detective Division at (765) 668-4417.

Also at the house, police found a 51-year-old man hiding in the basement. He was arrested on multiple warrants for probation violation.