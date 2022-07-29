FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Sherwood Terrace and Gaywood Drive on the city’s south side Friday.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. where they found two men who were in a parked tow truck suffering from gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said. Medics took the men to a local hospital – one was listed with non-life-threatening injuries, the other had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives were receiving conflicting reports about what may have happened. They were told a smaller sedan was seen last leaving south from the area. An adult in the vehicle was seen shooting toward the tow truck, witnesses told police.

It’s not clear whether the men in the tow truck were working or there to tow a vehicle, but police believe they were targeted in the shooting.

The identities of the men who were shot have not been released.

Officers and investigators continued to mark evidence as they scoured the scene and the Fort Wayne Police’s Air Support Unit used drones to canvass the surrounding area.

The investigation continues.