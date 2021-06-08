2 Ohio men arrested following Heroin Interdiction Team detail

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were arrested following a Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) detail on Monday.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that the HIT Team conducted a detail on Monday which focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department.

Robert A Hamblin, 55, of Celina, Ohio (Photo courtesy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)

The HIT Team made nine traffic stops that resulted in five warnings being issued, two citations issued as well as one criminal citation, the sheriff said.

Two people were arrested as a result of this detail:

Virgil J Keysor, 45, of Celina, Ohio. Keysor was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear for a court hearing.