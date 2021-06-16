2 Ohio men arrested after landowner find them stealing on uninhabited property

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Two men were arrested after a landowner found them actively stealing goods on their uninhabited property and fled only to be found hours later.

At 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 23092 SR 66 for a breaking & entering in-progress.

A landowner arrived at the uninhabited property and found two men actively stealing their goods, deputies report. One man fled immediately while the other got in his vehicle and tried to drive away. However, he became stuck in a ditch and took off on foot.

Deputies report that a perimeter was set up with the assistance of Ohio State Troopers. An aircraft from the State Highway Patrol was also dispatched to the scene.

Deputies, Troopers and a State Wildlife Officer report searching the area for nearly three hours but left around 5:30 p.m. after not finding the men in the thick woods.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., landowners near the intersection of Road 191 and Road 178 called the Sheriff’s Office to report two men walking in a field and entering a wooded area.

Deputies were sent to search the woods and found Bobby Joe Thompson, 42, and William Wehby, Jr., 53, from Scott. Both men were taken into custody without incident.

“This was a great example of multiple agencies working together and the community being alert and providing us information,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers.

Formal charges had not been filed at the time of this press release, the department said. They will be arraigned on their forthcoming charges on Friday at 9 a.m. via video arraignment with Paulding County Municipal Court.

Agencies assisting the Sheriff’s Office include; the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the Oakwood Police Department.