2 northwest Indiana men charged with killing 3rd in arson

FOWLER, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police say two northwestern Indiana men have been charged with murder and arson in the death of a third man in a house fire.

Police said Thursday that 42-year-old Duane Scott Muse and 43-year-old Rhett Allen Martin, both of Fowler, were arrested in connection with the death of Daniel C. Riegle. Firefighters found the 60-year-old Riegle’s body inside his burning Fowler home about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Police have not released Riegle’s cause of death. Police also have not released a motive for the slaying. Fowler is about 70 miles south of Gary.

