2 killed, woman critically wounded in shooting at Ohio home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a shooting inside a Columbus home has left two people dead and a third critically injured.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday, and responding police officers soon found the bodies of a man and a woman who had been shot in separate rooms.

Their names haven’t been released, and it wasn’t clear if either person lived in the residence.

Authorities say a woman who had been shot in the face ran into the roadway and flagged down a passerby.

She was hospitalized in critical condition, and her name and further information about her were not released.

A motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

