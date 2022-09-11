PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on Main Street in Plainfield on report of shots fired. There, they located four victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the motel parking lot.

Two injured 27-year-old males were transported to area Indianapolis hospitals, both expecting to survive, according to police. One of the victims, PPD said, was pronounced dead on scene. All four of the victims, police said, were males.

One of the two victims taken to an area hospital has since been pronounced dead, PPD said.

PPD said Saturday night that they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that they have identified a person of interest. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area near the motel as officers canvas the location.