2 Indiana men charged with murder in killing of girl, 15

SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — Two western Indiana men arrested last June in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl have now been charged with murder in her death.

Sullivan County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Matthew Todd Earle of Terre Haute, and 21-year-old Kyle Ray Johnson of Coal City on Monday with murder, attempted murder and other charges.

The Tribune-Star reports Earle and Johnson were originally charged with criminal recklessness and obstruction of justice in the June 10 shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.

State police say Wilson was shot in the small town of Carlisle when gunfire erupted after two groups of people gathered, reportedly to witness a fight.