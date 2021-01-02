2 Indiana deputies shoot, kill man who fled traffic stop

KNOX, Ind. (AP) — State police say two northern Indiana deputies fatally shot a 63-year-old man after he allegedly drove toward officers he was trying to elude following an attempted traffic stop.

Indiana State Police, who are investigating the shooting, say the pursuit began late Thursday when a Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a pickup truck for a traffic violation, but the driver later identified as Jeffrey L. Marvin of Valparaiso drove away from the deputy.

A pursuit followed into adjacent Starke County.

Police say two Marshall County deputies fatally shot Marvin there after he allegedly drove toward officers who had exited their vehicles.