2 Illinois men sentenced for 2018 cell phone store robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice has announced that two Illinois men have been sentenced after pleading guilty to cell phone store robbery.

Quran R. Waterford, 36, of Chicago, Illinois and Gary McCaleb, 31, of Harvey, Illinois, were sentenced on Friday before United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty, following their pleas of guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Waterford was sentenced to 239 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

McCaleb was sentenced to 245 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The department said restitution of $8,630 was imposed against both men.

According to documents filed in the case, on Dec. 5, 2018, Quran Waterford and Gary McCaleb entered B&H Firearms in Fort Wayne while armed with a firearm, tied the owner’s hands behind his back and stole over $8,000 worth of firearms. On Dec. 13, 2018, Waterford, McCaleb, and an unknown individual, went at the T-Mobile store at 7601 N. Southtown Crossing armed with a firearm. While there, they restrained two employees and two customers by zip tying their hands behind their back. They then fled with numerous cellphones. Waterford and McCaleb were arrested by the Fort Wayne Police Department after a short pursuit.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.