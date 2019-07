FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Smith Street Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 5300 block of Smith Street around 11:45 p.m. When they arrived they found two victims.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The other suffered minor injuries.

Officers are still investigating the scene.

