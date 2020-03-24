2 get life terms in slaying of 3-year-old boy on interstate

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in a shooting on Interstate 75 that killed a 3-year-old as his family headed home from a Thanksgiving gathering.

K’veon Giles and Matthew Smith will each have to serve 45 years before they will become eligible for parole under the sentence imposed Monday.

They were convicted earlier this month on counts of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault in the death of Malachi Barnes, who was in the backseat of his father’s car when a vehicle pulled alongside and the men began shooting.

