2 found hiding in shed arrested for meth

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man and a woman are behind bars after officers found them in possession of meth and hiding in a shed.

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday for a 34-year-old Derek Krichbaum who was wanted on felony narcotics charges.

Officers went to mobile home at 1201 Wooster Road in Winona Lake and found Krichbaum and a woman, 33-year-old Sara Rivera, hiding in a shed. During the arrests, they also found heroin, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Kosciusko County jail were charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine. Krichbaum was also charged with possession of paraphernalia.