2 found dead in Ohio home identified; cause of deaths sought

ENON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people found dead inside an Ohio home two days before the end of the year have been identified, but the cause of their deaths remains under investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the two found Dec. 30 in the Mad River Township home near Enon as 57-year-old Julie Hamilton and 49-year-old Sean Inman. The Dayton Daily News reports that the cause and manner of death won’t be available for at least eight weeks.

Deputy sheriffs checking the residence reported finding both the man and the woman dead on the kitchen floor.