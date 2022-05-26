ELKHART, Ind. (WANE)– Two seemingly unrelated shootings that left two people dead on Wednesday turned out to be connected, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart Police were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance at a home on the south side of Elkhart. There, officers found 21-year-old Cassandra Geschke suffering from a gunshot wound.

Attempts to resuscitate Geschke by medics were futile, and the 21-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

The other occupant of the home told police that the person responsible for the shooting was headed to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant less than a mile away.

Two minutes later, police received a call about a possible suicide at the KFC.

There, authorities found 33-year-old Jerry L. Hopkin shot himself, the prosecutor’s office said. Hopkin was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he later died.

An investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit determined that the two scenes were related.