AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were killed in what Indiana State Police called a “murder/suicide” in DeKalb County early Monday.

Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Griswold Court, in the Griswold Estates apartment complex on Auburn’s southeast side, on a report of shots fired.

As officers responded, a black vehicle was spotted leaving the area. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off.

Police chased the vehicle down C.R. 46-A southeast of Auburn then northbound on C.R. 51. A “tire deflation device” was used successfully on C.R. 51 at S.R. 8, but the vehicle continued at slow speeds north on C.R. 15.

As the vehicle approached C.R. 40, police heard shots fired inside the vehicle. It then came to a stop on C.R. 51 south of C.R. 40, some 5 1/2 miles from the apartment.

Inside the vehicle, officers found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound in the back seat. A woman behind the wheel was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, no shots were fired by police, and no officers were hurt in the ordeal.

No one was hurt in the initial call on Griswold Court, state police added.

State police called the incident “a murder/suicide,” and said it was a “domestic related situation.” Investigators were still working to learn what unfolded on Griswold Court, and unpack the relationship between the man and woman.

The two have not yet been identified.

The investigation is “ongoing and active,” police said. No other information was released.