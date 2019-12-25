2 dead in stabbing at east-side motel; ‘person of interest’ sought

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people have been killed in an incident at an east Fort Wayne motel, and police are searching for a suspect.

Police and medics responded Tuesday night to the Coliseum Inn, near Lake Avenue. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that officers were called to the hotel around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a battery.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that two people were killed in the incident.

Investigators said the two victims were found at the motel suffering from apparent stab wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene; another died at a local hospital, police said.

It’s not clear what happened, but police are searching for a person of interest – a male Hispanic – spotted at a nearby Dollar General covered in blood. It was at that convenience store where a call to police originated.

No other details were immediately released.