2 dead after sword attack in Marion; man arrested

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man was arrested Sunday evening after police said he attacked three people with a sword, killing two, in a Marion sleeping room house.

Johnathon Lewis Dischner

Police and medics were called around 6:40 p.m. to a 9-unit sleeping room house at 223 W. 1st St. on a report of a “man yelling for the police.”

According to a report from Marion Police, 37-year-old Johnathon L. Dischner used a long sword to attack three people in the residence.

Michael Sandlin, 34, was attacked in Room 7 and Dennis Johnson, 63, in Room 9: both died as a result of their injuries. The owner of the residence, 65-year-old Jocelyn Dube, suffered multiple lacerations and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her condition was not released.

Dischner, who occupied Room 4, was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He faces two counts of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.

It’s not clear what sparked the violence. Dischner did not speak with investigators.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Marion Police Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 668-4417.