AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Four people broke into a home in DeKalb County. Two were shot dead by the homeowner and the other two were held at gunpoint until the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Auburn Police Department arrived according to Indiana State Police.

At this time, the homeowner faces no charges.

A release from ISP said the early morning burglary occurred at a residence in the 1600 block of State Road 8.

The preliminary investigation said the four burglars entered the home shortly before 6:00 a.m. They confronted the homeowner who produced his own firearm and fired at the suspects.

Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, both from Fort Wayne, were taken into custody at the DeKalb County jail. ISP said they will face charges of felony murder and burglary, a level two felony.

Monday morning Indiana State Police identified the two people killed as Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco. Autopsies for both are pending with the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.