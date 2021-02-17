Police looking for person of interest, vehicle associated with triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for a person of interest and vehicle thought to be associated with a triple shooting that left two men dead and one man facing life-threatening injuries on Hobson Road.

Police are looking for a man who is seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and boots. He has brown/black hair and a beard. Officers said he fled the scene in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-467-5650 or Crime Stoppers 260-436-7867.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Hobson Road on reports of a problem unknown, according to the activity log. When officers were on the way, they report learning that they were going to a shooting at the Shell gas station.

Responding officers found a vehicle with three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Another was taken to an area hospital and is facing life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they learned that the victims’ vehicle and the shooter’s vehicle left the scene and went south on Hobson Road. The victims’ vehicle stopped down the road and the shooter’s vehicle fled the area.

Investigators believe that there was some type of altercation at State Boulevard and Hobson Road that led to shots being fired and then possibly more as the vehicles left the location.

Officers said they are currently talking to witnesses.

The identity of the victims as well as the cause and manner of Death will be released by the Allen County Coroners Office.

Hobson Road from East State Boulevard to Lake Avenue is currently closed.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.