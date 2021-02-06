2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children have been killed and a third critically wounded in a shooting.

A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot by their mother’s boyfriend “during a domestic dispute” on Friday.

Toledo police tweeted the third child shot was continuing to “fight for life” as of late Friday. Police tweeted that Kevin Moore was arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf. The names and ages of the children were not immediately released.