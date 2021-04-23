2 arrested on over 20 criminal charges after police pursuit

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Two people face over 20 criminal charges after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash.

Thursday at approximately 8:58 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan Rogue, which was allegedly traveling westbound on S.R. 18, near Nebraska Street, without taillights. The driver of the Nissan, later identified as Ravyn Brooks, 20, address unknown, failed to stop, and led Titus on a vehicle pursuit, the press release said. The chase ended when the Nissan crashed into a tree at 2145 West Second St in Marion. Brooks and the passenger, Joshua Rogers, 31, Marion, were taken into custody.

During a search of the Nissan, Brooks, and Rogers officers report finding:

Over two ounces of methamphetamine

Heroin

Several syringes

Two scales

111 Trazodone pills

32 Venelafaxine Hydrochloride pills

Two Baclofen pills

One Clonazepam pill

Marijuana

Liquid lidocaine

Loaded Glock 43 handgun which had been reported stolen from Fort Wayne

Brooks and Rogers were transported to Marion General Hospital. Brooks had a complaint of leg pain. Rogers for a medical check. Both were treated and released.

Both were incarcerated in the Grant County Jail to face criminal charges for:

Dealing methamphetamine

Dealing in a legend drug

Unlawful possession of syringes

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a legend drug

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a narcotic

Possession of a firearm without a permit

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of stolen property

Police report that Brooks faces additional charges for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury as well as operating a vehicle without ever having received a license. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a narcotic issued from Madison County.

Titus was assisted by officers from the Marion Police Department, Trooper Keagan Kern, and Trooper Dukengston Lavache.