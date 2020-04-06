Live Now
2 arrested in weekend home burglaries in Hicksville

Rafeal Vasquez II and Francisco J. Carrillo

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Hicksville, Ohio, have arrested two men for home burglaries in the city.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, police were called to an East Cornelia Street home on a report of a home burglary. That led to the arrest of 32-year-old Francisco Javier Carrillo of Hicksville on a charge of felony Burglary.

Then, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, police responded to a West High Street home on a home burglary report. There, police found 22-year-old Rafeal Vasquez II of Hicksville inside the home. He was arrested on a felony Burglary charge.

Both men are being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. It’s not clear if the two burglaries are related.

