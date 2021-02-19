2 arrested in southern Indiana on drug and weapons charges following traffic stop

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Clay Boley reports stopping a driver for failing to signal his turn and having an obscured license plate. After stopping the car, Trooper Boley learned that the driver, Dustin Todd Shackleford, 39, of Henryville, was wanted out of Clark County for an Invasion of Privacy charge.

Trooper Boley reports conducted a vehicle search where he found over 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine located in a purse belonging to the passenger, Lara Lee Gater, 31, of New Albany. Digital scales, unused plastic bags, pills and paraphernalia were also found.

Both Gater and Shackleford had firearms in their possession, the press release said.

Shackleford and Gater were arrested on the following charges:

Lara Lee Gater:

Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 grams with a firearm – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

Dustin Todd Shackleford:

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

Warrant Service: Invasion of Privacy – A Misdemeanor

Trooper Boley was assisted by officers from the Charlestown Police Department.