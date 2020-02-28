2 held as ‘persons of interest’ in fatal stabbing of Marion man

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have arrested two men related to the fatal stabbing of a man earlier this week.

Anderson Jackson, 37, and Cody Hickman, 27, are being held as “persons of interest” in the killing of 30-year-old Deandre J. Oliver of Marion on Tuesday. Jackson has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and Hickman is being held on a warrant for a attempted murder and aggravated battery for an “active Indiana State Police investigation” while authorities continue to investigate Oliver’s death.

It was around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning when Oliver’s body was found in the 2000 block of South Meridian Street, in a residential area just southeast of downtown Marion.

An autopsy found he’d died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Friday they are working to gather information about a motive in the death. Jackson was too intoxicated to provide detailed information when he was taken into custody, and Hickman refused to speak with police about Oliver’s death, police said.

No other details were released. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Marion Police at (765) 662-9981.