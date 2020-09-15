Multi-county chase reaches speeds of 120 mph after driver tased; 2 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Kalamazoo, Michigan residents are being held in the Grant County Jail following a multi-county chase that began early Tuesday morning after an officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle after a traffic stop.

Just before 3 a.m., the Marion Police Department officer pulled over a Mercedes Benz at exit 264 on I-69 after the vehicle was clocked going 82 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver, identified as Jacob Dukes, 23, went to sit in the squad car after pulling off the interstate onto State Road 18 to receive a warning ticket according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

When the officer asked about the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle, Dukes got out of the squad car and began walking back to the Mercedes. A struggle began and another officer who had arrived on the scene eventually tased Dukes who became more violent. Dukes then managed to remove a taser probe and open the door to the Mercedes. The officer who pulled Dukes over tried to pull him out of the vehicle, but Dukes was able to put it into gear. The officer let go to avoid being dragged and Dukes then drove off east on State Road 18.

Dukes then drove north on State Road 5 where he turned to go north on CR 200 to I-69 northbound. Officers reported that the Mercedes reached speeds of 120 mph.

Officers had to end the pursuit at mile marker 281 after losing sight of the vehicle, the release said.

The chase picked up again and Indiana State Police troopers used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop in southwest Allen County. Both Dukes and his passenger Laramie Bush, 21, fled on foot and were taken into custody a short time later.

From left to right: Jacob Dukes and Laramie Bush (courtesy of Grant County Jail)

Dukes is being held at the Grant county Jail to answer to the charges of: resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, battery to a public safety official, dealing in marijuana over 30 grams, false informing and possession of marijuana.

Bush is being held at the Grand County Jail to answer to the charges of: dealing in marijuana over 30 grams and possession of marijuana.