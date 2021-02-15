2 arrested by Allen Co. Sheriff’s Department in connection to counterfeit bills

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested in connection with a series of counterfeit $100 bills being used at various locations across northeast Indiana.

Just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 5, members of the Allen County SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the 10900 block of South County Line Road in Zanesville. Investigators were called to the area after detectives traced counterfeit $100 bills that appeared at various businesses in northeast Allen County, Grabill, Leo and Harlan.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information who may have received one of the counterfeit bills is asked to call the Detective Gabe Furnish with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 449-7413.

An earlier version of this story indicated two people were arrested, however it appears the charges have been dismissed.