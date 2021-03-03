2 arrested after pursuit on I-80 ends in crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Illinois residents were arrested Wednesday morning after driving over the speed limit, making dangerous lane changes and driving without headlights in police pursuit that ended in a crash.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Trooper Dennis Griffin was patrolling I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when he reports seeing a vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. Using the in-car radar, Trp. Griffin checked the vehicle’s speed at 96 mph in a 55 mph posted speed limit.

As Trp. Griffin caught up to the vehicle, he reports being directly behind the vehicle at 100 mph as the vehicle began to make “unsafe lane movements.” Griffin attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated, the press release said.

A pursuit was initiated as the vehicle exited onto Grant Street, reentering I-80 and going back west towards Illinois, the press release said. As the pursuit continued, the driver turned off all the lights on the vehicle in what the officer believed was a further attempt to flee.

While traveling without lights, the vehicle crashed into the trailer of a semi that was also traveling westbound. The two vehicles then stopped near Calumet Avenue.

Both occupants of the car were immediately taken into custody. Troopers report that neither the driver of the semi nor the occupants of the vehicle were injured.

Troopers recovered a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun from the scene and later seized a bag of suspected marijuana from the passenger, the press release said.

The driver, Aris J. Lawson, 25, from Chicago Heights, IL, and passenger, Kayla J. Davis, 23, from Sauk Village, IL, were transported to the Lake County Jail for booking.

Lawson is preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon- Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement- Level 6 Felony

Handgun No License- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor

Outstanding warrant for Possession of Marijuana (Lake County)

Davis is preliminarily charged with the following: