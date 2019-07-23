2 arrested after police find meth and stolen RV

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were arrested Monday after police found methamphetamine and a stolen RV at a Kosciusko County home.

Officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) conducted covert surveillance at 229 E 1150 N around 10:30 a.m. A warrant had been issued for a man at the residence, 38-year-old Gregory Eugene Leslie Creek of Milford, for allegedly pointing a shotgun at a neighbor in June.

While serving the warrant, officers also arrested a second man, 19-year-old Nicholas Garber. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, he was found in possession of paraphernalia, synthetic drugs and meth. A stolen 2019 Travel Lite Falcon GT RV was also found on the property and had been stolen from the factory.

Creek and Garber were both taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Creek is facing preliminary charges of Pointing a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Garber was charged with theft, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a synthetic drug.