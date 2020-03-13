2 arrested after bank robbery, chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were arrested Friday morning after a bank robbery and chase.

Fort Wayne Police were called on report of a robbery to Three Rivers Federal Credit Union at 1130 E. State Blvd.

Police say a man walked into the bank, near Crescent Avenue, and demanded money. He took some cash and left.

Officers reportedly found the suspect on the southeast side of town, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

After being stopped by officers, two people in the car got out and were chased on foot.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 the suspects were arrested and the money recovered.