2 arrested after arrest warrants lead troopers to home with meth and weed

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Two people have been arrested after arrest warrants in Grant County lead troopers to a home with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:15 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus was on a routine patrol when he saw Chelsie Bowen, 28, of Marion driving a vehicle on Baldwin Avenue near 9th Street. Titus reports receiving information that Bowen was wanted on arrest warrants issued from Grant County and proceeded to stop the vehicle. However, before Titus could stop the vehicle, Bowen parked in a driveway and went inside a home at 822 W. Mason Blvd.

Titus applied for and was granted a search warrant for the home and the vehicle, the press release said. Officers from the Marion Police Department arrived to the scene to assist Trooper Titus.

The officers report going into the home and finding Bowen hiding inside a crawlspace in the basement. They also found Andrew Weaver, 40, of Converse at the home.

During a further search of the home, officers allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Weaver and Bowen were both incarcerated in the Grant County Jail.

Bowen was wanted on Grant County arrest warrants for reentry court violation on original charges of resisting law enforcement drawing or using a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement, according to the press release. She faces additional charges for visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Weaver was arrested on charges for assisting a criminal, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.