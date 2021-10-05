2 arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in leg in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police say two people have been arrested after a 4-year-old boy shot in one of his lower legs. The boy was hospitalized Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two arrested have been charged with neglect of a dependent and animal neglect. A badly emaciated dog was also found in the home. Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski calls the incident “ridiculous and senseless.”

He says ”any time somebody is shot or at least thought to be shot is horrific in and of itself, but when you throw in a 4-year-old, that just makes it that much worse.”