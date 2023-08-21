FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 19-year-old charged with attempted murder in a 2022 shooting was sentenced Monday.

A judge in Allen Superior Court sentenced Riley Irving to 25 years in prison with five years of probation.

Irving accepted a deal in July that would give him the 25-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of attempted murder and two counts of robbery. In the plea agreement, a charge of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon was dismissed.

The October 2022 case in south Fort Wayne involved an ambush of two victims from Indianapolis, one of whom was shot in the chest and sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Court documents said the two victims were ordered into an apartment and surrounded by people with guns who went through their pockets and took their wallets. The two were then ordered out of the apartment at gunpoint and driven to an ATM, where one was ordered to withdraw money from their debit card and another was told to make a transfer on CashApp. Back in the car, one of the victims started strangling Irving and was shot as the other victim ran.

A teen accused of being Irving’s accomplice, 16-year-old Naing Ngwe, was charged as an adult in the case. He entered a plea deal that would drop the attempted murder charge and is set to be sentenced Sept. 8.