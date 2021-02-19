19-year-old dead following stabbing in Marion, suspect arrested

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old is dead and another is in jail after a stabbing.

On Thursday at approximately 10:19 p.m., Marion Police were dispatched to 1812 W. Knight Circle on reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Before officers arrived, they learned that the man was stabbed, not shot.

Responding officers report finding Dorell Brown, 19, suffering from an apparent stab wound to his abdomen area. Brown was transported from the scene by paramedics to an area hospital with resuscitation efforts in progress, the press release said.

A short time later Brown succumbed to his injuries. Coroner Dorsey noted his time of death as 10:36 p.m.

Officers report that witnesses said that the person who stabbed Brown was wearing a black and white coat and fled the scene towards Circle K on Kem Road. Officers went to the area and found a person matching the description walking in front of the movie theater on Theater Drive.

The man was identified as Nathaniel Bibbs, 19, of Marion. He was found wearing no shoes and had blood on his clothes and hands. Officers report transporting Bibbs to the Marion Police Department where he admitted to stabbing Brown during an altercation.

Marion Police said they searched the path Bibbs was believed to have taken and found a steak knife.

Bibbs is being held at the Grant County Jail on the charge of Murder.