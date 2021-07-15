19 people indicted on meth, fentanyl trafficking charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a federal grand jury has indicted 19 people on charges alleging their involvement in a drug-trafficking organization believed to be linked to homicides in Indianapolis.

The announcement Thursday comes one day after a series of raids in which FBI agents and police seized 35 gun, $70,000 in cash, 1.75 kilograms of fentanyl, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 ounces of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana.

Seventeen of the 19 people have been taken into custody and are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Two people remained at large.

Officials say the operation delivered methamphetamine and fentanyl across Indiana.