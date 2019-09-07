18 year old killed in Marion shooting, person of interest found

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the chest late Friday night in Marion, Indiana.

The Marion Police Department says officers were called to the 300 block of West 30th Street at approximately 10:24 p.m. in reference to gun shots being fired and a person hurt.

When they arrived, the found the victim Enrique Alcorta, 18, lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers immediately began resuscitation efforts on Alcorta until medics arrived.

Alcorta was then transported to the Marion General Hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

While on scene, officers received information and name of a person of interest concerning the shooting. According to police, that man was located in the 3400 block of South Washington Street and is being questioned by detectives.

An autopsy into the exact cause and manner of death is pending and will be conducted by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

Marion Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or contact CRIME STOPPERS of central Indiana anonymously at 765-662-TIPS (8477).