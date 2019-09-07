16 year old found shot dead on Elkhart railroad tracks

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death on railroad tracks in Elkhart early Saturday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

Officials have identified the victim as Jaiden Cooper. Police said he was shot multiple times.

His body was discovered by officers just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the railroad tracks in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit says it is still investigating Cooper’s death.

