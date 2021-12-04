16-year-old boy charged with killing 3 in Indianapolis field

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday with three counts of murder in the October shooting deaths of three young men whose bodies were found in a field in Indianapolis.

Marion County prosecutors charged Caden Smith of Indianapolis as an adult in the deaths, along with felony charges of robbery resulting in serious injury and illegal possession of a machine gun.

An off-duty police officer found the three bodies Oct. 12 while working security at a construction site near Interstate 465 on the city’s south side. The charges against Smith include allegations that he stole guns or cell phones from the victims during the attacks.