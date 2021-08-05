15-year-old hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old Marion boy is in the hospital after being shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

Just after 10 p.m., the Marion Police Department said that while on patrol Officer Joe Bindle drove up to a shooting victim at the intersection of 30th Street and South Washington Street, a mile north of Indiana Wesleyan University.

Inside a Chevy Camaro, Bindle reports finding a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower left leg. The bullet had traveled through the leg and was found in the center console.

The teenager was transported to a Marion hospital but was later transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told police that a red SUV type vehicle had pulled up beside the Camaro, started shooting and left. The witness helped the boy until emergency personnel arrived.

While conducting the investigation, the department said officers were also called to the area of 33rd Street and Branson Street for shots fired. Responding officers found eight shell casings between Branson and Meridian Streets.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.